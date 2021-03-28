The Sunday Long Read, 3/28/21

Hello again! We’ve got some very exciting news to kick this week off:

Heading into our 300th edition (stayed tuned for more details!), The Sunday Long Read is seeking pitches for two original longform stories, with an eye toward publication in the second half of 2021. We’re looking for ideas specifically from part-time, freelance, unemployed, or recently laid-off writers who have stories that they’d like to tell with us.

Writers from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, but special attention will be given to pitches from writers from communities that have been traditionally underrepresented in journalism.

This opportunity is made possible through the generosity of SLR guest editor and longform journalist Jeff Maysh, whose stellar work has been recognized by The SLR a nearly unbelievable 13 times.

Please direct all pitches and any questions to editors@sundaylongread.com. We will accept pitches through May 31. Participating writers will retain the rights to their stories.

Now, enjoy this week’s jam-packed list, starting with another terrific (if we may say so) SLR Original.

