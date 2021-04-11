The Sunday Long Read (300th Edition)

Hello again! And welcome to the 300th edition of The Sunday Long Read! Whether you’ve been with us since 2015 or joined more recently, we wanted to take this moment to thank you.

You’ve helped us celebrate and spread over 6,000 worthy stories. A special thanks goes to our supporting members (as well as our peerless publishing partner Ruth Ann), and to every one of you who has shared the newsletter, nominated stories for us to check out, or reached out to cheer us on. Of course, we wouldn’t be here without our team of behind-the-scenes producers and contributors—from Jack Shafer, who’s basically been with us from the beginning (we just can’t seem to get rid of that guy!) to Wadzanai Mhute, who we were thrilled to add as our senior fiction editor just a few months ago. All of their names, all of the many esteemed journalists who contribute to this list in big and small ways, are in our staff box at the bottom of every email we send.

For the nostalgic among us, we’ve reposted a couple of early issues on our website (that header up there is from Issue #1). In our very first edition, Don wrote, The goal of The Sunday Long Read newsletter is simple: To put the past week’s best journalism in your hands every Sunday morning—or, as a friend said, “to screw up my Sundays with far too much great stuff to read.”

We’re going to celebrate the only way we know how then—by screwing up another Sunday with a pile of work that made us laugh, cry, and curse ourselves for not coming up with the idea first.

We’re also celebrating this anniversary by announcing the very first SLR Lounge on May 2nd at 7:30 PM ET. We’ll be live on Clubhouse (or perhaps Twitter Spaces, details TBD), talking with some of our favorite writers about stories they’ve loved—and how this crazy industry has evolved since we kicked off this passion project. Many of our favorite conversations have happened with our peers over a drink (or two), and we’re going to do our best to bring that energy to that conversation and all the ones to come. We hope you’ll join us ready to discuss the best stories you’ve read as well.

OK, enough about us. Time to get reading…so click here to open this week’s edition of the Sunday Long Read.