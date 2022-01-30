The Sunday Long Read, 1/30/22

Hello again from snowed-in Boston and sunny Miami! Before we get to this week’s action-packed list of great journalism, we’re excited to introduce a new SLR supporter, and this week’s sponsor. It’s one of our favorite new outlets, Puck.

For those of you who don’t know, Puck is a platform for smart, engaging (and, yes, occasionally dishy) journalism, built in partnership with an elite team of journalists covering the inside story at the nexus of Wall Street, Washington, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood. We’ve been committed readers of Puck’s staff—Matthew Belloni, Dylan Byers, William D. Cohan, Julia Ioffe, Peter Hamby, Tina Nguyen, Theodore Schleifer, and Baratunde Thurston—since they launched last year (and since before then, too), so we were thrilled when the Puck team reached out about becoming an SLR sponsor.

We’ll highlight some of their recent outstanding work below, but you should head here to read more and sign up to get their next insider-y scoop. We’re Puck subscribers and know you’ll really enjoy the work being done there—we already know you love a good email!

So without further ado, click here to read this week’s edition of the Sunday Long Read.