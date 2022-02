Hello again! Thanks to all of you who have shared the newsletter, joined us as a supporting member, and/or written to us with your thoughts about The SLR!

Your support has helped us celebrate and spread the word about over 80 fantastic stories already this year, and we’ve got another bundle of fantastic stuff to present today.

If this is a long weekend for you, (a) lucky you! and (b) you’ve got no excuse not to get some extra reading done.