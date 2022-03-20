Entitled to Death

OK, as Americans, we’re all a tad entitled. We can get anything we want delivered anytime, we flush our toilets with drinking water, and we can select from over 300 flavors of CBD gummies.

Yet, some of us have taken entitlement to a whole new level, and these jackasses now think they’re better than the rest of us!

You’ve almost certainly seen them: they blow through stop signs; they FaceTime at our favorite cafes; they push past us in the express lane at Green Earth Grocery; and, they even brag about their recent 10K on their SUV! Well, we’ve had enough!

Haven’t YOU???

Now with our apropos, alphabetical primer, you too can revel in their gruesome, yet fitting, demises at the hands of their own self-involved, self-absorbed, and self-serving entitledness.

Each week, we’ll update this guide with two new cartoons, from A to Z.