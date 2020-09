Hello again! Today’s guest editor is none other than Nausicaa Renner, who has brought a keen editor’s eye to the gig. Nausicaa is a senior politics editor at The Intercept, a contributing editor at n+1, and a writer. She moved to Washington, DC in 2019, and one of her most recent essays for n+1 is on being a newcomer at the Capitol.

And now, The SLR is hers!

Click here to read this edition in a new tab.